Sewald fired one inning of scoreless relief in a win over Atlanta on Saturday, allowing a hit and a strikeout.

The quick 10-pitch outing was Sewald's fourth consecutive appearance in a non-save opportunity, with his last high-leverage spot coming May 4 against the Athletics. Manager Scott Servais hasn't purposely kept Sewald out of a ninth-inning role over that span, rather, there has been a number of relatively lopsided victories alongside seven losses for the Mariners since that point. Sewald has been a tick more hittable than a year ago, but he's converted all nine save chances and boasts an 11.3 K/9 and 5.2 K/BB ratio.