Sewald struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Rays on Sunday.

Sewald made quick work of the Rays, needing just 11 pitches to finish off the 7-6 win. He picked up a pair of saves during the weekend series after blowing a save chance June 27 against the Nationals. He's now converted 16 of his 19 opportunities while posting a 2.62 ERA and a 47:11 K:BB across 34.1 frames.