Sewald struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

After the A's bullpen butchered a save chance, Sewald showed them how to do it. He needed just 11 pitches to convert his fifth save of the season. The right-hander's only blemishes in June came in a pair of games versus the Red Sox -- he's kept runs off the board in his other seven outings this month while continuing to function in a high-leverage role. Sewald has a 2.81 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB with four holds and two blown saves through 25.2 innings this year.