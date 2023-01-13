Sewald (elbow/heel) agreed to a one-year, $4.1 million contract with the Mariners on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Sewald led Seattle's closing committee last season with 20 saves and a 2.67 ERA across 64 innings, and he'll receive a well-deserved raise from his $1.74 million salary in 2022. The 32-year-old underwent a clean-up procedure on his elbow and heel in early December but is expected to healthy for the start of spring training.