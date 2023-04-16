Sewald struck out the side in a perfect inning to pick up a save over Colorado on Sunday.

Sewald came in to protect a 1-0 lead in the ninth frame and struck out the top of the Rockies' lineup in order. He's now converted all four of his save chances, including two during this weekend's series against Colorado. Sewald has a 3.00 ERA with an 11:3 K:BB through nine innings.