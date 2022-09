Sewald struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

Sewald bounced back from taking a blown save Sunday by pitching his third perfect outing in his last six trips to the mound. The right-hander got through the inning on 16 pitches (11 strikes) against the bottom of the White Sox's order. He's now 18-for-22 in save chances with a 2.41 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 64:15 K:BB through 56 innings this season.