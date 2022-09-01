Sewald pitched a scoreless ninth inning, walking two batters while striking out two on his way to a save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Detroit.

Sewald was called upon to protect the 5-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth, working around two walks for his 17th save of the season. The right-hander has now pitched three consecutive scoreless outings after giving up three runs over back-to-back appearances. Sewald now owns a 2.52 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with 61 strikeouts over 53.2 innings while appearing in 54 games this year.