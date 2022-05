Sewald struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning during Thursday's loss to the Rays.

Sewald was making only his second appearance since being activated from the COVID-19 IL on April 27, and he was as dominant as he'd been in his first five trips to the mound this season. The right-hander hasn't so much as given up a hit or a walk over six innings thus far in 2022, recording eight strikeouts and one hold along the way.