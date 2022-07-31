Sewald closed out the ninth inning without giving up any runs, hits or walks to pick up the save in a 5-4 win over the Astros on Saturday.

After the Mariners pulled ahead in the top of the ninth with a two-run inning, manager Scott Servais called on Sewald to protect a one-run lead. Sewald pitched a smooth three up, three down frame to earn his 13th save of the season. It was a nice bounce-back performance for Sewald after giving up a couple of runs and blowing the save his last time out against the Rangers. Sewald is in the midst of a career season and boasts a 2.72 ERA.