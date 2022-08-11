Sewald struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Yankees.

Sewald successfully protected a one-run lead to earn his 15th save of the season. The Mariners will continue to use a number of options to close out games, though Sewald has still earned three of the team's last five saves. He's also turned in eight consecutive scoreless appearances while maintaining a 6:0 K:BB across eight innings. That stretch has continued his stellar campaign, as Sewald has a 2.31 ERA across 46.2 frames for the season.