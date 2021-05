Sewald (2-0) won Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Oakland, going two innings and allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

Sewald relieved starter Logan Gilbert in the fifth and secured the victory having been spotted a 4-2 lead upon entry. This was his fourth appearance in 10 days since being recalled and Sewald has impressed with a 1.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts in seven innings.