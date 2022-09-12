Sewald (4-4) got the win and blown save during Sunday's 8-7 victory over the Braves, allowing two runs on two hits and a hit-by-pitch in one-third of an inning.

Sewald was brought in to get the game's final out after Diego Castillo served up a three-run Michael Harris home run that cut Seattle's lead to one. The 30-year-old immediately surrendered a single followed by a Robbie Grossman home run to fall in line for the loss until Seattle rallied for a walkoff win in the bottom of the frame. The rough outing snapped a seven-appearance scoreless streak and Sewald has now blown saves in two of his last four games. He still possesses an excellent 2.67 ERA and 0.73 WHIP with 66 strikeouts in 57.1 innings across 59 appearances.