Sewald issued one walk and recorded two strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Pirates. He was charged with a blown save.

Sewald entered the eighth inning of Sunday's contest and allowed an inherited run to score on a wild pitch. It was his first blown save of the season after converting his first 11 opportunities. He's struck out seven batters in 3.2 scoreless innings over his last four appearances, lowering his season ERA to 3.09 with a 32:6 K:BB through 23.1 frames.