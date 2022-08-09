Murfee allowed zero runs on zero hits and one walk while striking out one over two innings Monday against the Yankees.

Murfee's solid performance against the Yankees comes as no surprise as he sports a 1.98 ERA in 13.2 innings over his last 11 home appearances; furthermore, the righty has surrendered only one run and zero homers over 13.2 innings in his last 11 outings with a 0.66 WHIP during that span. The 28-year-old has not been prone to give free passes with just two walks in 22.2 innings over his last 20 appearances.