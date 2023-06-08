Murfee (elbow) fired 1.1 scoreless innings during which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Reno on Wednesday.

Murfee was sharp for the second time in as many rehab appearances, earning the win in the process. The right-hander worked up to 26 pitches, pounding 15 in for strikes. With 2.1 scoreless, hitless frames under his belt already with the Rainiers, Murfee may only need one or two more appearances on the farm to convince the Mariners he's ready for activation.