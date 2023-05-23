Murfee (elbow) is expected to rejoin the Mariners in early June, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Murfee landed on the injured list earlier this month with elbow inflammation, but he received a PRP injection "a week ago and is feeling better." He should begin a rehab assignment soon, and if all goes well he could be back with the big club at some point during Seattle's road trip that stretches from June 1-11.
