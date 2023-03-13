Murfee has fired five hitless innings over his first five Cactus League appearances, allowing a walk and hitting a batter while recording five strikeouts.

Murfee is believed to have the inside track for a top setup role in 2023, although the likes of Andres Munoz and Diego Castillo could certainly also see their fair share of eighth-inning work when not serving as closers alongside Paul Sewald. The 28-year-old Murfee was highly impressive as a rookie in 2022, recording a 4-0 record, 2.99 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 9.9 K/9 and seven holds across 69.1 innings over 64 appearances.