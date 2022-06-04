Murfee (1-0) recorded his first win in a victory over the Rangers on Friday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.

The right-hander turned in a strong frame to prevent the Mariners' one-run deficit from getting any larger, and he was rewarded for his efforts when Eugenio Suarez slugged a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth and Paul Sewald recorded the final three outs. Murfee is putting together an outstanding rookie campaign that now sees him carrying a 1.02 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 31.8 percent strikeout rate in addition to his one win.