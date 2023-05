Murfee was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with elbow inflammation, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Per Divish, the Mariners don't think Murfee's injury is serious and hoped he could avoid an IL stint, but the team decided to take a long-term view with regard to his health. Juan Then was called up from Double-A Arkansas to take Murfee's place in the bullpen.