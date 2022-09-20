Murfee, who fired a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout in a win over the Angels on Monday, has pitched to a 1.23 ERA across the 7.1 innings he's logged across eight September appearances.

Murfee hasn't recorded any decisions, saves or holds during that span, but he continues to be one of manager Scott Servais' most reliable bullpen options from a real-world perspective. The 28-year-old rookie has produced a 4-0 record, 2.49 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 in 57 appearances, garnering five holds along the way.