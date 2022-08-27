Murfee (4-0) recorded the win in an extra-innings victory over the Guardians on Friday, firing a scoreless 11th inning during which he issued two walks.

Murfee didn't allow any hits or record any strikeouts, but the right-hander nevertheless made it an eventful frame with an intentional walk of Jose Ramirez and a conventional free pass issued to Oscar Gonzalez. The 28-year-old did buckle down with two on and two out by getting Mike Freeman to ground out into an inning-ending fielder's choice, and he was rewarded with his fourth victory of the season when Mitch Haniger singled in the game-winning run in the home half of the frame. Murfee now has just one fewer win than his five holds and has complemented those counting stats with a 2.67 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 54 innings.