The Mariners placed Murfee on the 15-day injured list Monday with right elbow inflammation, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Murfee spent over a month on the IL with right elbow inflammation before returning Sunday. Now, he will be shelved for another 15 days with a similar injury. Because this is now Murfee's second elbow injury already this season, it's possible he's facing another extended absence. Ty Adcock was selected from Double-A Arkansas to fill Murfee's roster spot.