Murfee (1-1) recorded the win Friday against the Guardians, firing a scoreless fifth inning during which he issued a walk.

Murfee needed just 11 pitches, seven which found the strike zone, to get through his one frame, following a four-inning start from Logan Gilbert. The right-hander has been busy early in the new season, with Friday's outing already marking his fifth appearance of the campaign. Murfee's ERA remains unblemished, and the one hit he allowed to the Guardians in his first outing of the season March 31 is the only one he's conceded through 4.1 frames.