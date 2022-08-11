Murfee (3-0) recorded the win over the Yankees on Wednesday despite allowing an earned run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning.

Murfee surrendered a 412-foot home run to Aaron Judge in the seventh inning that extended the Yankees' lead to 3-1 at the time, but he was bailed out when the Mariners rallied in the home half of the frame and held on for the victory. Murfee had only allowed a single earned run over his previous 11 appearances going into Wednesday, so his stumble against Judge aside, the rookie right-hander continues enjoy a very impressive initial big-league tour of duty that includes a 2.36 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and five holds in addition to his trio of victories.