Murfee (1-2) was charged with the loss in extra innings against the Guardians on Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two walks over one-third of an inning.

Murfee entered with a 6-5 lead in the 12th inning, and after intentionally walking Jose Ramirez, the reliever advanced inning-opening runner Amed Rosario to third on an error during a pickoff attempt. That helped set up RBI groundouts by Josh Naylor and Josh Bell that allowed the tying and winning runs to cross the plate. Murfee has already logged seven appearances in the new season, and Sunday's earned run was the first he'd allowed over five innings.