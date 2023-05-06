site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-penn-murfee-to-il-with-elbow-inflammation | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Penn Murfee: To IL with elbow inflammation
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murfee was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with elbow inflammation, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Per Divish, the Mariners don't think it's serious and hoped he could avoid an IL stint, but they decided to think long term. Juan Then was called up to take Murfee's place in the bullpen.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read