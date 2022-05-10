Murfee, who fired a perfect sixth inning during which he recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Phillies on Monday, has now logged 7.2 scoreless, hitless frames across his first five big-league appearances.

The rookie couldn't have fashioned a better start to his big-league career, as he also boasts a sparkling 10:1 K:BB. Murfee also recorded eight scoreless, one-hit frames in five appearances for Triple-A Tacoma before his April 28 promotion, giving him an impeccable body of work thus far in 2022.