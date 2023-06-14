Murfee will receive a second opinion on his ailing right elbow and is expected to be out for an extended period, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Murfee's ulnar collateral ligament will be checked out in addition to some nerve issues in his elbow. It's not clear at this point whether he might need surgery, but even if he doesn't he might be a candidate to move to the 60-day injured list.
