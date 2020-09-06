Ervin, who was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Thursday, went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Ervin contributed in his Mariners debut, with his eighth-inning two-bagger plating Dee Strange-Gordon to close out the scoring on the night for Seattle. The 28-year-old outfielder has a more successful body of work against southpaws thus far in his career, but manager Scott Servais notably opted to give Ervin his first start despite right-hander Kyle Gibson toeing the rubber as the starter for the Twins on Saturday.