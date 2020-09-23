Ervin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Out of the lineup for the fourth time in five games, Ervin no longer looks to be locked into an everyday role. He's reached base at an acceptable .341 clip since being scooped up off waivers from the Reds earlier this month, but he's struck out 27.3 percent of the time and hasn't hit for much power (three doubles, no home runs).
