Mariners' Phillip Ervin: Not starting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
6:58 pm ET 1 min read
Ervin isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Giants.
Ervin started in the past three games and went 1-for-10 with a double, one run and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather Tuesday as Jose Marmolejos shifts to right field with Shed Long starting in left.
