Ervin went 1-for-2 with a walk in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

Ervin hit out of the bottom of the order while drawing the start in right field. and he hit safely for the first time since his team debut Saturday. The 28-year-old has seen regular playing time in the brief period since his arrival, but Ervin will likely need to give his current .104/.246/.125 line a serious boost soon to continue seeing the same level of opportunity during what remains of the regular season.