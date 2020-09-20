Ervin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Ervin is 0-for-8 with six strikeouts over his last four games and finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest. Tim Lopes receives the start in right field and will bat eighth Sunday.
