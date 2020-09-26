site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Phillip Ervin: On bench for evening game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ervin will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ervin struck out in both of his trips to the plate in the first game of the day. Tim Lopes takes over in right field for the evening game.
