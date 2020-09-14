Ervin went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Ervin hasn't taken long to make a splash with the Mariners after Seattle claimed him off waivers from the Reds earlier this month. Through his first eight games with the club, Ervin has reached base at a .385 clip while smacking three doubles. He'll pick up his fifth consecutive start in right field Monday in the first game of the Mariners' doubleheader with the Athletics, batting seventh in the series opener.