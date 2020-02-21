Valdez was designated for assignment Friday by the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers by Seattle in November but loses his spot on the 40-man roster with the team claiming Taylor Williams from Milwaukee. Valdez received his first taste of the majors with the Rangers in 2019 and had a 3.94 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 16 innings.