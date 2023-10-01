Berroa was recalled from Double-A Arkansas on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Berroa quickly return to the minors after making his major-league debut in late July, but he'll rejoin the big-league club for the final game of the season. The right-hander is one of the organization's top prospects and is a strong bet to be used out of the bullpen Sunday with the Mariners out of the playoff pitcture.