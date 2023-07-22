Berroa was optioned to Double-A Arkansas on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Berroa walked three over two-thirds of an inning in his major-league debut Friday but managed to escape without allowing a run. Isaiah Campbell is taking his spot in the bullpen.
More News
-
Mariners' Prelander Berroa: Summoned to majors•
-
Mariners' Prelander Berroa: Moving to relief•
-
Mariners' Prelander Berroa: Will be in Double-A rotation•
-
Mariners' Prelander Berroa: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Mariners' Prelander Berroa: Shielded from Rule 5 draft•
-
Mariners' Prelander Berroa: Dealt to Seattle•