Manager Scott Servais said Thursday that Berroa will be part of the rotation at Double-A Arkansas to begin the season, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Berroa impressed this spring to the point that Servais also said he expects the hard-throwing right-hander to help the major-league club in 2023. That could be as a reliever, but Berroa will continue to develop as a starter for the time being.