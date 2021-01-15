Montero and the Mariners avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $2.25 million deal, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Montero will nearly triple his $785,000 salary from last season. Hisd 4.08 ERA wasn't anything special, but he picked up his first eight career saves and looks set to pick up several more as the top ninth-inning option for the Mariners this season.
