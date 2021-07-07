Montero allowed three earned runs on five hits over two innings in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday. He struck out one.

Montero's struggles continued Tuesday, as he pitched to plenty of contact, the most damaging which was a three-run home run by former Rangers teammate Rougned Odor. The struggling right-hander has now given up multiple earned runs in four of his last five appearances, ballooning his ERA and WHIP to 6.64 and 1.47, respectively, across 39.1 innings.