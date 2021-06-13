Montero was tagged with a blown save Saturday against Cleveland after allowing three runs on two hits and two walks across one inning. He didn't strike out anyone.

Montero entered the bottom of the ninth inning holding a three-run lead and while he retired the first two batters he faced, he also struggled badly when he had to close things out. He allowed back-to-back walks and back-to-back hits to erase the three-run advantage in only a matter of minutes. Montero has now allowed runs in two of his last three appearances.