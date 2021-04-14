Montero (1-0) got the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles after blowing his third save of the season, giving up one run on two hits and a walk in one inning of relief. He struck out one.

Entering the game in the seventh inning to protect a 3-2 lead, Montero instead gave up a two-out run to send the game to extra innings, only for the M's to retake the lead in the top of the eighth. The right-hander is just 2-for-5 on save chances to begin his tenure in Seattle, and while Montero's 4.26 ERA and 8:3 K:BB through 6.1 innings are far from terrible, he could begin to cede save opportunities to Kendall Graveman (who got the save in Game 1 on Tuesday) or Keynan Middleton if he doesn't find some consistency.