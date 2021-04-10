Montero blew a save Saturday after giving up one run on two walks with one strikeout during the eighth inning against the Twins.

The 30-year-old entered for the eighth inning but threw only 10 of 22 pitches for strikes, as he also hit a batter and allowed a run to score via a wild pitch. Montero is now 1-for-3 in save chances and has given up two runs on one hit with a 7:2 K:BB across 4.1 innings this season.