Montero secured his fourth hold in a win over the Angels on Sunday, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over one inning.

Montero needed 24 pitches to get through his one frame, creating some trouble for himself by allowing the first two hitters he faced to reach safely. The right-hander is still seeing save opportunities -- he's 3-for-3 in such scenarios across his last 10 appearances -- but he's also garnered three holds in that sample.