Montero retired the only batter he faced to pick up a save Friday in a win over Cleveland.

Seattle entered the ninth inning staked to a six-run lead, but things got a little dicey after Cleveland scored a pair of runs and then put two additional runners on base. Montero was summoned to put out the fire, and he succeeded by inducing a groundout to first base. The save was Montero's first since May 2 as he appeared to have yielded the the primary closer role to Kendall Graveman. However, Graveman was called upon to pitch part of the sixth and all of the seventh inning Friday, so the situation may be a fluid one moving forward.