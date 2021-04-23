Montero (2-0) struck out a batter in a perfect ninth inning, ultimately earning the win in Thursday's 7-3, extra-innings victory over Boston.

The righty has lowered his ERA to 2.61 and his WHIP to 0.77 in 10.1 innings pitched. A former starter, Montero boasts a four-pitch repertoire that's slightly unusual for a closer, but it has proven effective thus far in 2021. Seattle's surprising, early-season success has given Montero high-leverage innings and save opportunities, but the 30-year-old will remain a valuable fantasy reliever even if his team regresses to its projected mediocrity.

