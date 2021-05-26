Montero pitched the ninth inning of Tuesday's 4-3 win over Oakland, allowing two hits but stranding both runners to record the save.

Montero retired the first two Athletics batters he faced on just four pitches but then surrendered consecutive singles to put runners on the corners before retiring Seth Brown on a comebacker to end the game. Although Montero leads the time in saves, he's part of a closer-by-committee with Keynan Middleton, who recorded the save Monday, and Kendall Graveman, who's currently on the COVID-19 injured list.