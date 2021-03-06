Montero, who was a late arrival to spring training due to a visa issue, faced Luis Torrens (finger) and Shed Long (lower leg) in a simulated game Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The session marked Montero's first against live hitters since his arrival. The hard-throwing right-hander, who's projected for the full-time closer role after going 8-for-8 in save chances with the Rangers a season ago, is slated to make his Cactus League debut in coming days.