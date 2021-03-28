Montero, projected to serve as the Mariners' primary closer, has posted five consecutive clean one-inning Cactus League appearances after giving up five runs across his first two spring outings.
Montero was a late arrival to spring training due to a visa issue and was unsettled over his first pair of trips to the mound in a Mariners uniform, but he's literally been unhittable since then. He's also demonstrated pinpoint control in the form of a 5:0 K:BB across that span and certainly appears regular-season ready with the Cactus League schedule about to wrap up.
